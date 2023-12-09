Saturday's game at Wintrust Arena has the DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-74 win for DePaul, so it should be a competitive matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Louisville projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup versus DePaul. The over/under is listed at 145.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

Time: 2:00 PM ET
TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Where: Chicago, Illinois
Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: DePaul -2.5

Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): DePaul -135, Louisville +110

DePaul vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 76, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Louisville

Pick ATS: Louisville (+2.5)



Louisville (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



DePaul's record against the spread this season is 1-6-0, while Louisville's is 3-4-0. The Blue Demons have a 4-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Cardinals have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 145.9 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's total.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons average 70.5 points per game (268th in college basketball) while allowing 79.9 per outing (335th in college basketball). They have a -75 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The 30.6 rebounds per game DePaul averages rank 349th in the nation, and are 5.9 fewer than the 36.5 its opponents record per outing.

DePaul makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball) at a 39.1% rate (27th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

The Blue Demons' 89.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 273rd in college basketball, and the 101.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 345th in college basketball.

DePaul has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (307th in college basketball play), 2.4 more than the 11.4 it forces on average (245th in college basketball).

