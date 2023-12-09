Saturday's game between the DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) and Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at Wintrust Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-74, with DePaul taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

According to our computer prediction, DePaul is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Louisville. The two sides are projected to go over the 148.5 over/under.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: DePaul -1.5

DePaul -1.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): DePaul -120, Louisville +100

DePaul vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 76, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Louisville

Pick ATS: DePaul (-1.5)



DePaul (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



DePaul has put together a 1-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Louisville is 3-4-0. The Blue Demons have hit the over in four games, while Cardinals games have gone over five times. The teams average 145.9 points per game combined, 2.6 less than this matchup's over/under.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are being outscored by 9.4 points per game with a -75 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.5 points per game (268th in college basketball) and allow 79.9 per outing (335th in college basketball).

DePaul loses the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. it collects 30.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 349th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.5 per outing.

DePaul hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Blue Demons rank 273rd in college basketball by averaging 89.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 345th in college basketball, allowing 101.7 points per 100 possessions.

DePaul has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (307th in college basketball action), 2.4 more than the 11.4 it forces on average (245th in college basketball).

