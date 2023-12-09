Saturday's contest features the DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) and the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) matching up at Wintrust Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 76-74 victory for DePaul according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

Based on our computer prediction, DePaul should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 1.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 148.5 over/under.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Line: DePaul -1.5

DePaul -1.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): DePaul -120, Louisville +100

DePaul vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 76, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Louisville

Pick ATS: DePaul (-1.5)



DePaul (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



DePaul has put together a 1-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Louisville is 3-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Blue Demons are 4-3-0 and the Cardinals are 5-2-0. The teams score 145.9 points per game combined, 2.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a -75 scoring differential, falling short by 9.4 points per game. They're putting up 70.5 points per game to rank 268th in college basketball and are allowing 79.9 per contest to rank 335th in college basketball.

DePaul comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. It is grabbing 30.6 rebounds per game (349th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.5 per contest.

DePaul knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 39.1% from deep while its opponents hit 37.1% from long range.

The Blue Demons average 89.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (273rd in college basketball), and give up 101.7 points per 100 possessions (345th in college basketball).

DePaul has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.8 per game (307th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (245th in college basketball).

