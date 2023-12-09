Saturday's contest that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) versus the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at Wintrust Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-74 in favor of DePaul. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 76, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-1.6)

DePaul (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

DePaul has compiled a 1-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Louisville is 3-4-0. A total of four out of the Blue Demons' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Cardinals' games have gone over.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons are being outscored by 9.4 points per game with a -75 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.5 points per game (268th in college basketball) and give up 79.9 per contest (334th in college basketball).

DePaul records 27.1 rebounds per game (353rd in college basketball) while allowing 33.1 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by six boards per game.

DePaul makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball) at a 39.1% rate (27th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc.

The Blue Demons put up 89.8 points per 100 possessions (273rd in college basketball), while giving up 101.7 points per 100 possessions (345th in college basketball).

DePaul has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.8 per game (307th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (247th in college basketball).

