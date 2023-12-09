Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Cook County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Trier High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Hampshire, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elk Grove High School at Cary Grove High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Cary, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Hill High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Woodlawn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Addison Trail High School at Proviso East High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Maywood, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge Prep High School at Rockford Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mather High School at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake View High School at Highland Park High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Highland Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbard West High School at Lyons Township High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: LaGrange, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maine East High School at Notre Dame College Prep
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Niles, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Hill High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Woodlawn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
