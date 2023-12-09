Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Clinton County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Clinton County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pinckneyville High School at Mater Dei High School - Breese
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Breese, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carlyle High School at Vandalia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Vandalia, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
