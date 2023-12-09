Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Christian County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Christian County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pana High School at Auburn High School - Auburn

Game Time: 5:25 PM CT on December 9

5:25 PM CT on December 9 Location: Auburn, IL

Auburn, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Taylorville High School at Rochester High School