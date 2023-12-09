The Chicago State Cougars (0-13) will visit the Valparaiso Beacons (1-6) after losing eight road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Chicago State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 54.6 points per game are 18.0 fewer points than the 72.6 the Beacons allow to opponents.

The 60.7 points per game the Beacons put up are 26.5 fewer points than the Cougars allow (87.2).

This year the Beacons are shooting 38.8% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Cougars give up.

The Cougars shoot 33.0% from the field, 12.8% lower than the Beacons allow.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 BLK, 40.0 FG%

7.7 PTS, 2.6 BLK, 40.0 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44)

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (11-for-44) Tae'lor Willard: 9.7 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

9.7 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Taylor Norris: 5.4 PTS, 35.0 FG%

5.4 PTS, 35.0 FG% Evangelina Parrish: 5.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Chicago State Schedule