The Valparaiso Beacons (0-4) face the Chicago State Cougars (0-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Chicago State Players to Watch

Leah Earnest: 15.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Jill Harris: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Olivia Brown: 6.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Saniya Jackson: 6 PTS, 0.8 REB, 0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK

6 PTS, 0.8 REB, 0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK Nevaeh Jackson: 4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

