Saturday's game that pits the Valparaiso Beacons (1-6) against the Chicago State Cougars (0-13) at Athletics-Recreation Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-64 in favor of Valparaiso, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Cougars dropped their last outing 76-68 against Norfolk State on Saturday.

Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Chicago State vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Valparaiso 74, Chicago State 64

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

The Cougars haven't secured a victory this season against a D1 team.

The Cougars have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

Chicago State has two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in Division 1.

Chicago State has tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (four).

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.7 PTS, 2.6 BLK, 40 FG%

7.7 PTS, 2.6 BLK, 40 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44)

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (11-for-44) Tae'lor Willard: 9.7 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

9.7 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Taylor Norris: 5.4 PTS, 35 FG%

5.4 PTS, 35 FG% Evangelina Parrish: 5.1 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars have a -424 scoring differential, falling short by 32.6 points per game. They're putting up 54.6 points per game, 328th in college basketball, and are giving up 87.2 per contest to rank 360th in college basketball.

At home the Cougars are putting up 68.3 points per game, 19.4 more than they are averaging away (48.9).

At home, Chicago State concedes 84.5 points per game. Away, it gives up 94.1.

