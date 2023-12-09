Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Carroll County, Illinois, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Carroll High School at Scales Mound High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Scales Mound, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Carroll High School at Orangeville High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Orangeville, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cissna Park High School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Georgetown, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.