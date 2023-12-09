The St. Louis Blues (13-12-1) and Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1) play at United Center on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+. The Blues lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 in their most recent outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 1-0 victory against the Anaheim Ducks.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-135) Blackhawks (+110) 6.5 Blues (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have won seven, or 29.2%, of the 24 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Chicago has won seven of its 24 games, or 29.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Chicago has played 10 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Blackhawks vs Blues Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Blues Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 74 (25th) Goals 60 (30th) 84 (20th) Goals Allowed 88 (24th) 7 (30th) Power Play Goals 9 (29th) 16 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (23rd)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 3-6-1 over its past 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 ledger against the spread during that span.

Chicago has hit the over in four of its last 10 outings.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.4 goals in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.2 goals, 0.7 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blackhawks' 60 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 88 total goals allowed (3.5 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

They have a -28 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.

