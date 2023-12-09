In the upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Anthony Beauvillier to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

In one of 25 games so far this season, Beauvillier has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has attempted four shots in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Beauvillier has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 84 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

