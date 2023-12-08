Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Woodford County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prairie Central High School at El Paso-Gridley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8

5:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: El Paso, IL

El Paso, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Henry-Senachwine High School at Roanoke-Benson High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8

5:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Roanoke, IL

Roanoke, IL Conference: Tri-County

Tri-County How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowpoint-Washburn High School at Stark County High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8

5:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Toulon, IL

Toulon, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Metamora Township High School at Morton High School - Morton

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Morton, IL

Morton, IL Conference: Mid-Illini

Mid-Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Eureka High School at Clinton High School