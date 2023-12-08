Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Winnebago County, Illinois today? We have what you need below.

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harvest Christian Academy at South Beloit High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8

6:45 PM CT on December 8 Location: South Beloit, IL

South Beloit, IL Conference: Northeastern Athletic

Northeastern Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

Pecatonica High School at Pearl City High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8

6:45 PM CT on December 8 Location: Pearl City, IL

Pearl City, IL Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini

Northwest Upstate Illini How to Stream: Watch Here

Forreston High School at Winnebago High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Winnebago, IL

Winnebago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Boylan Catholic High School at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8

7:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford Auburn High School at Belvidere North High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8

7:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Belvidere, IL

Belvidere, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Guilford High School at Freeport High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8

7:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Freeport, IL

Freeport, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Harlem High School at Belvidere High School