Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Winnebago County, Illinois today? We have what you need below.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harvest Christian Academy at South Beloit High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: South Beloit, IL
- Conference: Northeastern Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pecatonica High School at Pearl City High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Pearl City, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forreston High School at Winnebago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Winnebago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boylan Catholic High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford Auburn High School at Belvidere North High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guilford High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Freeport, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harlem High School at Belvidere High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
