If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Williamson County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Williamson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trico High School at Johnston City High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8

5:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Johnston City, IL

Johnston City, IL Conference: Black Diamond

Black Diamond How to Stream: Watch Here

Marion High School at Carbondale Community High School