Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Williamson County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Williamson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trico High School at Johnston City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Johnston City, IL
- Conference: Black Diamond
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion High School at Carbondale Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Carbondale, IL
- Conference: South Seven
- How to Stream: Watch Here
