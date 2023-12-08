If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Whiteside County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Whiteside County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Morrison High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8

5:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Morrison, IL

Morrison, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling High School at Quincy Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Quincy, IL

Quincy, IL Conference: Western Big 6

Western Big 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Orion High School at Erie-Prophetstown COOP