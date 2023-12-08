Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vermilion County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Vermilion County, Illinois. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vermilion County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School at Hoopeston Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hoopeston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcola High School at Schlarman Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Danville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armstrong High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Milford, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Peoria High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Villa Grove High School at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Catlin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.