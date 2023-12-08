The UIC Flames (5-3) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Friday, December 8, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 128.5 points.

UIC vs. Jacksonville State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -1.5 128.5

Flames Betting Records & Stats

UIC and its opponents have combined to score more than 128.5 points in four of six games this season.

The average over/under for UIC's contests this season is 137.0, 8.5 more points than this game's point total.

UIC has gone 5-1-0 ATS this year.

UIC has won in two of the three contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Flames have entered three games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UIC has a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

UIC vs. Jacksonville State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 4 50% 69.4 143.8 62.2 124.8 137.5 UIC 4 66.7% 74.4 143.8 62.6 124.8 142.2

Additional UIC Insights & Trends

The Flames put up an average of 74.4 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 62.2 the Gamecocks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.2 points, UIC is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

UIC vs. Jacksonville State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 3-5-0 2-4 1-7-0 UIC 5-1-0 3-0 2-4-0

UIC vs. Jacksonville State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville State UIC 9-5 Home Record 7-8 3-12 Away Record 3-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.5 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.1 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

