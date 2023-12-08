UIC vs. Jacksonville State December 8 Tickets & Start Time
The UIC Flames (4-1) will play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
UIC vs. Jacksonville State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UIC Players to Watch
- KyKy Tandy: 16.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Quincy Clark: 12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 7.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ivan Reynolds: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
UIC vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison
|Jacksonville State Rank
|Jacksonville State AVG
|UIC AVG
|UIC Rank
|243rd
|71.5
|Points Scored
|77
|152nd
|56th
|63.7
|Points Allowed
|59
|12th
|228th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|35
|120th
|161st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|229th
|309th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|8.6
|83rd
|299th
|10.8
|Assists
|15.2
|88th
|285th
|13.7
|Turnovers
|13.8
|289th
