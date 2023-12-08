The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) take on the UIC Flames (5-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UIC vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline UIC Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-1.5) 130.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-0.5) 130.5 -108 -111 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UIC vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

UIC has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

The Flames have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread each time.

Jacksonville State has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Gamecocks games has gone over the point total.

UIC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 With odds of +6000, UIC has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

