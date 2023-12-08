The UIC Flames (5-3) hit the court against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

UIC vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

UIC Stats Insights

The Flames make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is five percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

In games UIC shoots higher than 42.2% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Gamecocks are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Flames sit at 179th.

The Flames average 74.4 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 62.2 the Gamecocks allow.

UIC is 5-1 when scoring more than 62.2 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UIC scored 68.5 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 64.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Flames ceded 7.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than on the road (75.5).

When it comes to total threes made, UIC fared better in home games last season, sinking 7.9 per game, compared to 7.7 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% mark when playing on the road.

