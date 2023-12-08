How to Watch UIC vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The UIC Flames (5-3) hit the court against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 on ESPN+.
UIC vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UIC Stats Insights
- The Flames make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is five percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- In games UIC shoots higher than 42.2% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Flames sit at 179th.
- The Flames average 74.4 points per game, 12.2 more points than the 62.2 the Gamecocks allow.
- UIC is 5-1 when scoring more than 62.2 points.
UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UIC scored 68.5 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 64.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Flames ceded 7.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than on the road (75.5).
- When it comes to total threes made, UIC fared better in home games last season, sinking 7.9 per game, compared to 7.7 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% mark when playing on the road.
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|George Washington
|W 89-79
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 58-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Illinois State
|L 69-64
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/16/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
