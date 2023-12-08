We have high school basketball competition in Sangamon County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hartsburg-Emden High School at Calvary Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8

6:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Springfield, IL

Springfield, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Nokomis High School at Williamsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Williamsville, IL

Williamsville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at University High School - Normal

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL Conference: Central State Eight

Central State Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Pittsfield High School at Riverton High School