Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sangamon County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Sangamon County, Illinois today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartsburg-Emden High School at Calvary Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Springfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nokomis High School at Williamsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Williamsville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at University High School - Normal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pittsfield High School at Riverton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Riverton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
