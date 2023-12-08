Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Saint Clair County, Illinois today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valmeyer High School at Marissa High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Marissa, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Steeleville High School at New Athens High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: New Athens, IL
- Conference: Cahokia
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waterloo High School at Mascoutah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Mascoutah, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville West High School at Granite City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Granite City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville East High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- Conference: Southwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeburg High School at East Alton-Wood River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Wood River, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.