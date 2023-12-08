Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Peoria County, Illinois? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Princeville High School at Illini Bluffs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Glasford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Peoria High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Peoria, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Havana High School at Brimfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Brimfield, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria Heights High School at Lewistown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lewistown, IL
- Conference: Prairieland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria Christian High School at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
