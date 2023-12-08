Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ogle County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Ogle County, Illinois today, we've got you covered here.
Ogle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forreston High School at Winnebago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Winnebago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morris High School at Rochelle Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Rochelle, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
