The Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic included, face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

Vucevic put up 20 points and 12 rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 111-100 win versus the Hornets.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 15.8 13.7 Rebounds 11.5 10.0 9.2 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.6 PRA -- 29 26.5 PR -- 25.8 22.9 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.8



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Spurs

Vucevic is responsible for attempting 16.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.

Vucevic is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Vucevic's Bulls average 99.2 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Spurs have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 105.9 possessions per contest.

The Spurs are the 28th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 122.9 points per contest.

On the boards, the Spurs have allowed 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the league.

The Spurs give up 28.3 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs have given up 14.3 makes per game, 28th in the league.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 24 22 12 4 2 2 1 10/28/2022 25 9 5 2 1 1 0

