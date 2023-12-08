MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Friday college basketball schedule includes one game with a MVC team in play. That matchup? The the North Dakota State Bison squaring off against the Drake Bulldogs.
MVC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|North Dakota State Bison at Drake Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
