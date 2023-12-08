Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Morgan County, Illinois, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Illinois School for the Deaf at Alabama School for the Deaf
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Triopia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Concord, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Franklin High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Franklin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Routt Catholic High School at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Waverly, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
