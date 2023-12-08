Montana vs. Furman Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Friday, December 8
Which team is going to win on Friday, December 8, when the Montana Grizzlies and Furman Paladins square off at 9:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Grizzlies. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Montana vs. Furman Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Montana (-19.5)
|45.4
|Montana 32, Furman 13
Montana Betting Info (2022)
- The Grizzlies went 7-4-0 ATS last season.
- A total of seven of Grizzlies games last season went over the point total.
Furman Betting Info (2023)
- The Paladins have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in three games with a set total.
- One of the Paladins' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).
Grizzlies vs. Paladins 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Montana
|32.1
|14.8
|49.0
|19.0
|29.0
|19.0
|Furman
|27.3
|16.8
|26.0
|7.0
|23.0
|24.3
