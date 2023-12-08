Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLean County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
McLean County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Catholic High School at Teutopolis High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Teutopolis, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normal West High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-Valley High School at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Stanford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at University High School - Normal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Normal, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Christian Academy at Kankakee Trinity Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Kankakee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria Christian High School at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bloomington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Bloomington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
