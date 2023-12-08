McLean County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Catholic High School at Teutopolis High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Teutopolis, IL

Teutopolis, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Normal West High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Champaign, IL

Champaign, IL Conference: Big Twelve

Big Twelve How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-Valley High School at Olympia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Stanford, IL

Stanford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rochester High School at University High School - Normal

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Normal, IL

Normal, IL Conference: Central State Eight

Central State Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvary Christian Academy at Kankakee Trinity Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Kankakee, IL

Kankakee, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Peoria Christian High School at Cornerstone Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Bloomington, IL

Bloomington, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bloomington High School