Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Massac County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Massac County, Illinois is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Massac County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Massac County High School at Murphysboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Murphysboro, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.