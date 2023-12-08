Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Madison County, Illinois, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Jersey Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Jerseyville, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Breese at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Civic Memorial High School at Triad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Troy, IL
- Conference: Mississippi Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville West High School at Granite City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Granite City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alton High School at O'Fallon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: O Fallon, IL
- Conference: Southwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleville East High School at Edwardsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Edwardsville, IL
- Conference: Southwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeburg High School at East Alton-Wood River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Wood River, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School at Father McGivney Catholic School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Glen Carbon, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
