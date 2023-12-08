Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macoupin County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Macoupin County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Macoupin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwestern High School at Staunton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Staunton, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gillespie High School at North Mac High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Virden, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vandalia High School at Carlinville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Carlinville, IL
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.