Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in LaSalle County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in LaSalle County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Earlville High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Flanagan, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ottawa Township High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Serena High School at Illinois Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Leland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Leland, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.