Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in LaSalle County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Earlville High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8

5:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Flanagan, IL

Flanagan, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa Township High School at Sycamore High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8

5:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Sycamore, IL

Sycamore, IL Conference: Interstate Eight

Interstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Serena High School at Illinois Math and Science Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Leland High School