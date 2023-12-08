Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Knox County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Knoxville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Knoxville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United Township High School at Galesburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: East Moline, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
RW Cougars Co-op at Mercer County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Aledo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.