Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kendall County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Kendall County, Illinois today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yorkville High School at Oswego East High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Oswego, IL
- Conference: Southwest Prairie
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newark Illinois High School at Indian Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Shabbona, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano High School at Sandwich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sandwich, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
