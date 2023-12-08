Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Kendall County, Illinois today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kendall County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Yorkville High School at Oswego East High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8

6:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Oswego, IL

Oswego, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Newark Illinois High School at Indian Creek High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8

6:45 PM CT on December 8 Location: Shabbona, IL

Shabbona, IL Conference: Little Ten

Little Ten How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano High School at Sandwich High School