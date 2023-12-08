Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Kane County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northridge Prep High School at Elgin Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Elgin, IL
- Conference: Independent School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harvest Christian Academy at South Beloit High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: South Beloit, IL
- Conference: Northeastern Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marmion Academy at Providence St. Mel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Laurence High School at Aurora Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Serena High School at Illinois Math and Science Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timothy Christian High School at St. Edward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Elgin, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dundee-Crown High School at Hampshire High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hampshire, IL
- Conference: Fox Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Christian High School at Aurora Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Conference: Metro Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.