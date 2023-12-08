Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jo Daviess County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Jo Daviess County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jo Daviess County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Warren High School - Warren at Chadwick-Milledgeville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Milledgeville, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastland High School at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hanover, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scales Mound High School at East Dubuque High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: East Dubuque, IL
- Conference: Northwest Upstate Illini
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.