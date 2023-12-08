Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you live in Jackson County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion High School at Carbondale Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Carbondale, IL
- Conference: South Seven
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.