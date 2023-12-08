Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Franklin County, Illinois today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vienna High School at Zeigler-Royalton High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Zeigler, IL

Zeigler, IL Conference: Black Diamond

Black Diamond How to Stream: Watch Here

Christopher High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 8

6:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Woodlawn, IL

Woodlawn, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

DuQuoin High School at Benton High School