Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Franklin County, Illinois today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vienna High School at Zeigler-Royalton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Zeigler, IL
- Conference: Black Diamond
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christopher High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Woodlawn, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DuQuoin High School at Benton High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Benton, IL
- Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.