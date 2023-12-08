Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ford County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Ford County, Illinois today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Watseka High School at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School at Hoopeston Area High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hoopeston, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.