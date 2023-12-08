How to Watch the DePaul vs. Miami (FL) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (7-0) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (5-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
DePaul vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Demons put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 27.4 more points than the 50.4 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.
- DePaul is 5-4 when it scores more than 50.4 points.
- Miami (FL) is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.
- The 73.7 points per game the Hurricanes put up are just 2.6 more points than the Blue Demons allow (71.1).
- Miami (FL) is 4-0 when scoring more than 71.1 points.
- When DePaul allows fewer than 73.7 points, it is 5-1.
- The Hurricanes are making 50.0% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Blue Demons concede to opponents (42.6%).
- The Blue Demons make 43.6% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.
DePaul Leaders
- Anaya Peoples: 21.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Jorie Allen: 12.1 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Kate Clarke: 14.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.6 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)
- Katlyn Gilbert: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 32.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Michelle Sidor: 8.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 93-72
|Wintrust Arena
|11/30/2023
|Michigan State
|L 102-64
|Wintrust Arena
|12/5/2023
|Green Bay
|W 68-64
|Wintrust Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/13/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/17/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
