The Miami Hurricanes (7-0) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (5-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Blue Demons put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 27.4 more points than the 50.4 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.

DePaul is 5-4 when it scores more than 50.4 points.

Miami (FL) is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.

The 73.7 points per game the Hurricanes put up are just 2.6 more points than the Blue Demons allow (71.1).

Miami (FL) is 4-0 when scoring more than 71.1 points.

When DePaul allows fewer than 73.7 points, it is 5-1.

The Hurricanes are making 50.0% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Blue Demons concede to opponents (42.6%).

The Blue Demons make 43.6% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 21.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

21.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Jorie Allen: 12.1 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

12.1 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Kate Clarke: 14.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.6 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)

14.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.6 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58) Katlyn Gilbert: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 32.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

6.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 32.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Michelle Sidor: 8.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Schedule