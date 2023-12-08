DePaul vs. Miami (FL) December 8 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Hurricanes (4-0) will face the DePaul Blue Demons (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.
DePaul vs. Miami (FL) Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
DePaul Players to Watch
- Jasmyne Roberts: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Lashae Dwyer: 8.8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Ja'Leah Williams: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaida Patrick: 8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK
