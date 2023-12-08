Friday's game between the Miami Hurricanes (7-0) and DePaul Blue Demons (5-4) matching up at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 72-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Miami (FL), who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 8.

The Blue Demons are coming off of a 68-64 win over Green Bay in their last outing on Tuesday.

DePaul vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

DePaul vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 72, DePaul 64

Other Big East Predictions

DePaul Schedule Analysis

The Blue Demons clinched their best win of the season on December 5, when they secured a 68-64 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Demons are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins, but also tied for the 36th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, DePaul is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 169th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (zero).

DePaul has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 30) on December 5

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 233) on November 26

85-62 over Howard (No. 248) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 278) on November 6

99-52 at home over Stonehill (No. 351) on November 9

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 21.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 56th in college basketball, and conceding 71.1 per contest, 294th in college basketball) and have a +60 scoring differential.

