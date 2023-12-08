DePaul vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 8
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST
Friday's game between the Miami Hurricanes (7-0) and DePaul Blue Demons (5-4) matching up at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 72-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Miami (FL), who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 8.
The Blue Demons are coming off of a 68-64 win over Green Bay in their last outing on Tuesday.
DePaul vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
DePaul vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Miami (FL) 72, DePaul 64
Other Big East Predictions
DePaul Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Demons clinched their best win of the season on December 5, when they secured a 68-64 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Demons are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins, but also tied for the 36th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, DePaul is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most defeats.
- The Hurricanes have tied for the 169th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (zero).
- DePaul has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).
DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 30) on December 5
- 93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 233) on November 26
- 85-62 over Howard (No. 248) on November 20
- 77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 278) on November 6
- 99-52 at home over Stonehill (No. 351) on November 9
DePaul Leaders
- Anaya Peoples: 21.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
- Jorie Allen: 12.1 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Kate Clarke: 14.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.6 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)
- Katlyn Gilbert: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 32.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Michelle Sidor: 8.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (18-for-43)
DePaul Performance Insights
- The Blue Demons outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 56th in college basketball, and conceding 71.1 per contest, 294th in college basketball) and have a +60 scoring differential.
