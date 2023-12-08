Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in DeKalb County, Illinois today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ottawa Township High School at Sycamore High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sycamore, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newark Illinois High School at Indian Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Shabbona, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano High School at Sandwich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sandwich, IL
- Conference: Interstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinckley-Big Rock High School at Somonauk High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Somonauk, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
