Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Champaign County, Illinois, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Champaign County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
University High School at Tuscola High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Tuscola, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Normal West High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Champaign, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Champaign Central High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Urbana, IL
- Conference: Big Twelve
- How to Stream: Watch Here
