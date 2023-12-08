Top Player Prop Bets for Bulls vs. Spurs on December 8, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikola Vucevic, Victor Wembanyama and others in the Chicago Bulls-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Frost Bank Center on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.
Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Bulls vs Spurs Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -102)
|11.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: -125)
|1.5 (Over: +140)
- Vucevic has averaged 15.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.7 points less than Friday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 1.5 fewer rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (11.5).
- Vucevic has averaged 3.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (3.5).
- Vucevic has made 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|26.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: +112)
|5.5 (Over: -159)
- DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.9 points per game this season, 4.6 fewer than his over/under on Friday.
- His rebounding average -- 3.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).
- DeRozan's assists average -- 4.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Friday's over/under.
Coby White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
|5.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: +106)
- Coby White is averaging 15.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 4.3 less than Friday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 3.4 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).
- White's assist average -- 4.3 -- is 1.2 lower than Friday's over/under (5.5).
- White has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -108)
|10.5 (Over: +112)
|2.5 (Over: -106)
|1.5 (Over: -108)
- The 20.5-point over/under for Wembanyama on Friday is 1.6 higher than his scoring average.
- He has collected 9.7 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (10.5).
- Friday's assist prop total for Wembanyama (2.5) is the same as his year-long average.
- Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
Keldon Johnson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -108)
|6.5 (Over: -130)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: -141)
- The 16.8 points Keldon Johnson has scored per game this season is 0.7 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (17.5).
- His per-game rebound average of 6.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (6.5).
- Johnson has averaged 4.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Johnson's 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
