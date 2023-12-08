The San Antonio Spurs (3-17) will attempt to stop an eight-game home losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (8-14) on December 8, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls vs Spurs Additional Info

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Chicago has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.

The Bulls are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 22nd.

The Bulls average 15.1 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Spurs give up (122.9).

Chicago is 2-0 when scoring more than 122.9 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls are averaging 109.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.8 more points than they're averaging away from home (105).

Defensively Chicago has been better at home this year, allowing 109.1 points per game, compared to 117.4 when playing on the road.

The Bulls are making 12.5 threes per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 0.1% points better than they're averaging in away games (11 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).

