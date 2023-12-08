How to Watch the Bulls vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-17) will attempt to stop an eight-game home losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bulls (8-14) on December 8, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bulls vs Spurs Additional Info
|Bulls vs Spurs Injury Report
|Bulls vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Bulls vs Spurs Prediction
|Bulls vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Bulls vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Spurs Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.
- Chicago has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 22nd.
- The Bulls average 15.1 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Spurs give up (122.9).
- Chicago is 2-0 when scoring more than 122.9 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- The Bulls are averaging 109.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.8 more points than they're averaging away from home (105).
- Defensively Chicago has been better at home this year, allowing 109.1 points per game, compared to 117.4 when playing on the road.
- The Bulls are making 12.5 threes per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.5 more threes and 0.1% points better than they're averaging in away games (11 threes per game, 35.7% three-point percentage).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Toe
|Torrey Craig
|Questionable
|Knee
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.