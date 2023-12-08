The Chicago Bulls (8-14) are just 2.5-point favorites as they try to end a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-17) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Bulls vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -2.5 226.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in nine of 22 games this season.

The average total in Chicago's games this season is 220.3, 6.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulls are 8-14-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Chicago has been favored nine times and won four of those games.

This season, Chicago has won three of its seven games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 9 40.9% 107.8 218.5 112.5 235.4 219.8 Spurs 15 75% 110.7 218.5 122.9 235.4 231

The Bulls are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Bulls have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, Chicago has performed better at home, covering six times in 13 home games, and two times in nine road games.

The Bulls record 15.1 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Spurs allow (122.9).

Chicago is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 122.9 points.

Bulls and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 8-14 3-6 12-10 Spurs 8-12 7-11 13-7

Bulls Spurs 107.8 Points Scored (PG) 110.7 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-5 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-6 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 122.9 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 4-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 5-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-1

